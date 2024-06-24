English
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator reaches over 15 million players

A record number of people want to fly with Microsoft without worrying about carbon emissions and climate change...

Microsoft Flight Simulator made a comeback in 2020 after many years of absence, and it was an instant hit thanks to a really deep game system that could be enjoyed even without detailed knowledge about flying.

Since then, people have flown around the world to see our beautiful planet and landed at all kinds of airports with a variety of aircraft. And now a new milestone has been reached.

According to Instagram, over 15 million pilots have stepped into a digital cockpit to take to the skies, and together they have flown over 1,000,000,000 flights.

We gave Microsoft Flight Simulator a very high score when it was released and obviously we think this is very well deserved. Later this year, the sequel Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released, and in the meantime Asobo Studio continues to develop and improve on the game, most recently with a major Las Vegas update.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

