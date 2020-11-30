Microsoft Flight Simulator players generally took a trip home on first flight

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported by PCGamesN that generally Microsoft Flight Simulator players fly home on their first aerial voyage upon being handed the reins to a plane. Revealed in a documentary by Noclip, where the true developmental undertaking of this title is explored, it also stated that the majority of players head home on their first trip.

The information is detailed at the end of the documentary, stating that after the tutorials, 70% of Flight Simulator players visit their home. Considering how the game accurately portrays the planet with its real time systems, in the current pandemic plagued world, Flight Simulator might just be the best option a lot of people can get for visiting their home.

Check out the full documentary about Microsoft's Flight Simulator, right here.

Thanks, PCGamesN.