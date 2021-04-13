LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Demon Skin
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator PEGI rated for Xbox One

It appears that the popular sim could be soaring its way onto Microsoft's older system.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft Flight Simulator launched for PC back in August last year, and it is a demanding beast that has gotten even the most powerful computers to cry. This might be one of the reasons why the Xbox Series S/X version hasn't launched earlier, but it's planned to be released this summer.

Unfortunately, games these days tend to be really delayed, so will Microsoft Flight Simulator be released as planned? It actually seems that way, as the game has now been age rated by PEGI for Xbox One. This is interesting as the Xbox One version hasn't been announced yet.

If it isn't a mistake, it does seem like we might get two versions of the game this summer for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and that delays likely will be avoided.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Thanks, GamingBolt.

Related texts

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy