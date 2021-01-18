Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator might end up on Xbox One

This version of the game is currently up in the air.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

One of the most demanding games out there is Microsoft Flight Simulator. It will surely be a tough game to run for Xbox Series S/X, which is coming this summer, but an Xbox One version seems to be up in the air (joke intended).

Now the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Jorg Neumann, has commented more about this, and says to Eurogamer:

"Obviously memory matters. Certainly on Ultra settings, you need a big PC - well, that's a lot, lot more memory than what you had on an Xbox One. So it's a journey, like most things, you know - let's get the Xbox Series X and S versions done, and then we'll look ahead after that. We never close doors, and there are other options, though it's a little bit too early to talk about it."

Basically, it still might be released for Xbox One, but probably not in a traditional way. We assume streaming via xCloud might be on of the options Neumann is thinking of.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Related texts

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy