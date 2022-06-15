Microsoft Flight Simulator makes USA more beautiful

HQ

Microsoft Flight Simulator was stunning from the very first second it was released, but there's always room for improvement and Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios has been working hard to make the world a more beautiful place with World Updates.

Thanks to this, regions like Japan, Nordics, UK, Germany, Italy and USA have been improved a lot with more airports and points of interest looking almost photo realistic. Now Asobo has decided to return to USA with World Update X. This means several new points are now looking like their real counterpart, and this time it includes entire cities like Atlanta and Chicago, and also an island like Key Largo in Florida.

There are also spectacular lakes and mountains, massive man-made monuments and national parks to enjoy from above, and much, much more. Take a look at some of it in the announcement trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator: World Update X, which is free to download starting now.

HQ

Also, don't forget that you can now enjoy all this in a Halo Pelican, which was announced last Sunday during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.