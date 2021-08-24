Microsoft Flight Simulator makes Germany look even better

HQ

In the next major update for one of the best games of 2020, according to Gamereactor, Microsoft Flight Simulator, several countries in central Europe will be updated. This time it's Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Airports, major points of interest and cities are being polished up to the same standard as the previous "World Updates" (including the UK, Japan and the Nordics). Asobo Studios has also been working hard on updating the terrain.

In addition to this, we will also get to fly iconic aircraft that have roots in the area the update deals with. In this case, it's Junkers' old JU-52 from the 1930s. You can also look forward to some new graphics settings if you have the hardware to raise the settings further. The update will be released on September 7 for PC and Xbox Series X. You can check out the new trailer below.