Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France better looking than ever before

France is already considered to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The French developer Asobo clearly though this wasn't enough, and despite the fact that the country has ben improved in a World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator - it has now gotten a free City Update.

More specifically, it's Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nîmes, and Reims that have received a glow-up, and you can check out the result in the trailer below. Under it is a listing of some highlights from each city.

The sequel Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase last week, and the reveal trailer has been included below as well for your viewing pleasure.

