Microsoft Flight Simulator makes France better looking than ever before
This includes improving the largest gothic cathedral in France, the Castle of the Dukes of Brittany and a Roman amphitheater.
France is already considered to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The French developer Asobo clearly though this wasn't enough, and despite the fact that the country has ben improved in a World Update for Microsoft Flight Simulator - it has now gotten a free City Update.
More specifically, it's Amiens, Angers, Nantes, Nîmes, and Reims that have received a glow-up, and you can check out the result in the trailer below. Under it is a listing of some highlights from each city.
The sequel Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase last week, and the reveal trailer has been included below as well for your viewing pleasure.
Amiens, located in France's northern region, is home to the Amiens Cathedral, the largest gothic cathedral in France.
Angers, in the western region, is renowned for the towering Angers Cathedral and its black- and white-walled castle.
Nantes, near the Atlantic coast just west of Angers, invites aerial exploration of its myriad architectural displays along the Loire River and of the Castle of the Dukes of Brittany.
Nîmes, in southern France, offers an incredible collection of Roman-era architecture, including the Arena of Nîmes, an amphitheater that still hosts live shows to vast audiences.
Reims, located 80 miles northeast of Paris, claims some of the best examples of French Gothic architecture, notably Reims Cathedral.