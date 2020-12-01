Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting VR support before the UK update

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago we reported that the third World Update of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be about the UK, including England, Scotland and Wales while the team is still trying to collect data for "at least Northern Ireland but we might as well do all of Ireland."

Then just yesterday, we also got to know that most players actually chose totake a trip home on their first flight after the tutorial. These all sound interesting, but we have something more exciting to tell you.

It turns out that before the UK update which is set to arrive in January, Microsoft Flight Simulator will get VR support this month first. During a Q&A session on Twitch, it was confirmed that the VR support will be added on December 22 via the free Sim Update 2, and all the major VR headsets will be supported.

"We are going to open the VR for everyone," announced by Martial Bossard from Asobo Studio. "It will also be open to all devices, the Oculus family, Valve family, every family of headset is supported there."

This certainly is very exhilarating, especially for those who are eager for a more immersive experience.

Will you play Microsoft Flight Simulator in VR?