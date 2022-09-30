Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator improved with the Canada World Update

We can look forward to 87 hand-crafted points of interest and a whole lot more.

HQ

Asobo Studio and Microsoft has now announced World Update XI for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This time it is dedicated to the constitutional monarchy of Canada, which means we're getting stunning nature, major cities, history and other things aviator enthusiasts can look forward to.

The free World Updates makes the already stunning game even more beautiful, and previously we've gotten enhancements of nations like Japan, USA, Germany, Italy, the Nordics and United Kingdom. Here's what World Update XI includes besides "12 urban regions enhanced with the latest photogrammetry data and features 87 hand-crafted points of interest".

5 handcrafted five airports including:


  • British Columbia's Castlegar / West Kootenay Regional Airport (CYCG)

  • Victoria International Airport

  • Vancouver Island

9 exciting missions:


  • Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)

  • Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)

  • Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto).

Check out the trailer and screenshots below for a better look ad Canada from above.

Besides all this, a new aircraft has also been added to the game, namely Cessna 195 Businessliner, which is the seventh plane in the Local Legend series. It comes with "ten liveries: eight classic and an Xbox and an Aviator's Club" and will be yours for $19.99. A trailer and some images of this beauty can be found below.

