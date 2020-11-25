Microsoft Flight Simulator gets massive United States update

You're watching Advertisements

The first World Update that Asobo Studio and Microsoft released for Microsoft Flight Simulator, was for Japan, something we've previously written about (you can check out the Japan trailer above). Now a second World Update has been released, and this time it is USA that has been polished.

According to Xbox Wire, you can look forward to the following at no extra cost:

<em>"World Update II: USA features an improved digital elevation model with resolution up to one meter, new aerial textures that significantly improve the appearance in several states across the country, and four new hand-crafted airports (Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Friday Harbor, and New York Stewart). We've also made visual improvements to 48 other airports and added 50 new high-fidelity points of interest across the country to make your state-side journey stunning in every way."

Checking out the USA after this update has been added in this brand new trailer kind of gives you the urge to travel again, doesn't it?