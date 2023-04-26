Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets an Oceania and Antarctica World Update

As usual, this is a free update.

HQ

Ever since Microsoft Flight Simulator was released back in 2020, the French developer Asobo Studio has continued to flesh out the already stunning game with so called World Updates, which enhances hundreds of important placed in various regions.

The first region to get this treatment was Japan, followed by USA and many more like United Kingdom, Nordics, Germany and Spain. Now the time has come for World Update XIII, which enhances "Polynesia, Melanesia, the Galapagos Islands, and key regions of Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula". As usual, this is a free update (which is out now), and we have a trailer for you to enjoy.

We look forward to visit all those gorgeous islands and spectacular places from above. Check them out in the video below.

HQ
Microsoft Flight Simulator

