Microsoft Flight Simulator gets an Oceania and Antarctica World Update

Ever since Microsoft Flight Simulator was released back in 2020, the French developer Asobo Studio has continued to flesh out the already stunning game with so called World Updates, which enhances hundreds of important placed in various regions.

The first region to get this treatment was Japan, followed by USA and many more like United Kingdom, Nordics, Germany and Spain. Now the time has come for World Update XIII, which enhances "Polynesia, Melanesia, the Galapagos Islands, and key regions of Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula". As usual, this is a free update (which is out now), and we have a trailer for you to enjoy.

We look forward to visit all those gorgeous islands and spectacular places from above. Check them out in the video below.