Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a major New Zealand update

It is a well-known fact that Microsoft Flight Simulator has a lot of detail. With its realistic aircraft models, real-time rendered airports, cities and landscapes from around the world, the simulator has set a new standard in the industry and the game continues to grow and evolve with the World Updates that improve upon a specific region of the world.

After World Updates dedicated to places like USA, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the Nordics - it is now time for New Zealand to get a facelift. Here's what to expect from this free update (which you can also check out in the video below):

"The Microsoft Flight Simulator team used the latest geographic data to create World Update XII: New Zealand, including satellite imagery, aerial photography, and digital elevation models, and has even rendered the Hobbiton movie set in detail, nestled amongst the North Island's natural splendor. This free update features enhanced modeling of 7 new cities and includes 9 handcrafted airports, 62 custom points of interest, and 10 exciting missions: 3 bush trips, 3 fresh discovery flights, and 4 new landing challenges - all included with Game Pass. The sky is calling!"

While Microsoft Flight Simulator is a very demanding title, you can easily play it streamed to a phone, laptop and other things with an app or a browser using Xbox Cloud Gaming. Will you check out New Zealand from above this weekend?