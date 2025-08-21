Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a big update for Germany

HQ

Asobo Studio's ambitious Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was released back in November 14th, 2024, and you can read our review right here. The game has gotten several updates since then, and now the time has come for City Update 12: Germany.

Have you ever wanted to fly over Germany, and enjoy those detailed cities from above? Now we all can do just that, and there are cities in five states included.

Bavaria's Augsburg is located west of the Bavarian capital of Munich in southern Germany. Bremen is the capital of the northwestern German state of Bremen. Dresden, Leuben and Leipzig are all in Saxony. Kiel is in Schleswig-Holstein and then Münster is in North Rhine-Westphalia.

So... let's fly.