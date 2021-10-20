English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition to launch on November 18

It will come as a free update to existing owners.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Asobo Studio has revealed that it will be launching a Game of the Year edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator in a few weeks. Revealed by studio head Jorg Neumann in a blog post, the new version of the game will be bringing more planes, airports, and some new features, and it will be coming as a free update to all owners of the game.

Set to arrive on November 18, the GOTY bundle will bring an additional five planes and eight airports on top of what the Deluxe Edition offers, plus new missions, new tutorials, new features (including early access to DX12 support), and new photogrammetry cities, enhancing several places over Europe such as Helsinki, Freiburg, Derby, Nottingham, and Utrecht.

As for the new planes, they are the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, the VoloCity, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub, and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S. The airports include a few new handcrafted locations in Germany, Switzerland, and the USA.

You can take a look at the graphic below to see the differences in the various Microsoft Flight Simulator bundles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Related texts

Microsoft Flight SimulatorScore

Microsoft Flight Simulator
REVIEW. Written by Lorenzo Mosna

"Microsoft Flight Simulator is an extraordinary game that looks to the next-generation a few months before the release of the new consoles."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy