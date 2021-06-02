Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox age-rated by ESRB

Seems like an announcement is imminent.

It seems like we should expect to see Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (starts 19:00 CEST on June 13) at E3. We firmly believe this for a very good reason, as it has now been age-rated by the American equivalent to PEGI, ESRB. ESRB writes:

"This is a flight simulation game in which players can engage in a variety of flying challenges in several locations. Players can select various aircraft, create training programs, and design flight plans."

And with the game rated less than two weeks before E3 starts, it sounds very likely that we'll see it at the show. We reviewed Microsoft Flight Simulator last year when it was launched for PC and really liked it. Since then, it has been improved even further with major updates for Japan, USA, UK, France and Benelux.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

