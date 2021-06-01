Microsoft Flight Simulator file size has shrunken a lot

You're watching Advertisements

Don't worry, you can still wave to the Buckingham Palace, fly through the Grand Canyon and check out the majestic Yokohama skyline from above in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Despite the headline, nothing from the game has been removed, it's just the file size that is now smaller. More specifically, it has been reduced from 170 to 83 GB, and that is of course extremely nice as it is usually the other way around.

Microsoft obviously knows how to work with file compression and optimization because not only has the file shrunk, the game also been updated with lots of different actions that you can read more about here (update 1.16.2.0). Some highlights are better AI and weather reports.

Have you already updated to 1.16.2.0 and have you noticed any differences?