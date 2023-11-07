Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator enhances Nordics and Greenland

Check out the latest trailer which shows some of the improvements made to an already stunning game.

HQ

When Microsoft Flight Simulator launched in 2020, it really raised the bar when it comes to realistic graphics and new exciting ways to use this in a game. Since then, the French developer Asobo Studio has continued to expand the game in various ways, and now they have released World Update XV, Nordics & Greenland.

This includes All five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) and of course the Danish self-governing countries Faroe Islands and Greenland. There are many points of interest and cities that have gotten an enormous upgrade when it comes to graphics, including the region's pretty stunning nature.

Check all of this out below in the new video below. World Update XV is available now as a free download.

HQ
Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight SimulatorMicrosoft Flight Simulator

