Microsoft Flight Simulator enhances Nordics and Greenland

When Microsoft Flight Simulator launched in 2020, it really raised the bar when it comes to realistic graphics and new exciting ways to use this in a game. Since then, the French developer Asobo Studio has continued to expand the game in various ways, and now they have released World Update XV, Nordics & Greenland.

This includes All five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) and of course the Danish self-governing countries Faroe Islands and Greenland. There are many points of interest and cities that have gotten an enormous upgrade when it comes to graphics, including the region's pretty stunning nature.

Check all of this out below in the new video below. World Update XV is available now as a free download.