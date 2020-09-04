Microsoft Flight Simulator breaks Game Pass record for PC

You're watching Advertisements

We really loved Microsoft Flight Simulator, as you might remember from our review. And we weren't the only ones as you can tell by the new accolades trailer below - which is worth checking out because of the absolutely insane graphics it has to offer.

But the game also seems to have resonated well with the PC community as Microsoft has now revealed that it actually broke an Xbox Game Pass record for the format. Since the release, it has amassed over one million unique Xbox Game Pass players, which means it had the biggest single launch on the service for PC so far.

This is extra impressive considering that it is in fact a flight simulator, which usually isn't the kind of game that attracts millions of gamers. We expect this number to continue to grow on PC and, of course, on the Xbox when it launches for consoles at a later point.