Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's latest patch squashes bugs and improves performance

HQ

To say that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024's launch was a rocky one is probably a bit of an understatement, as the ambitious sequel was riddled with bugs and performance problems, all while players struggled with staying connected to the server and remaining logged in. The first week of the game has been marred by these issues, but Asobo Studio has been making moves to address many of the problems.

To this end, a new patch for the game has debuted, and this one takes aim at many of the issues plaguing the experience. Be it squashed bugs, better stability, improved performance, the latest update is looking to tick all of these boxes. As per what has actually been fixed in the update, you can see the full patch notes below.

Stability & Performance



Fixed a crash that could occur when navigating fast between the challenges.



Fixed a crash when trying to adjust Tobii Eye Tracker hardware in the settings menu.



Fixed various crashes.



General Bug Fixes



Fixed remaining broken jetways.



Updated the message asking the player to link the Steam account.



Fixed unloading/reloading of WASM gauges upon restarting a flight



.

SDK



Traffic GUID object was broken due to the value being encoded in 64 bits which can not be handled in Javascript. The value is now in 32 bits.



Aircraft



Fixed impact damage threshold for the contact points of the basket that was causing a back-on-track loop that hardlocked the game for hot air balloon and FlyDOO.



Aircraft tech



Fixed a crash when hovering interactions only defining an event_id and a tooltip (backward compatibility with FSX simple interactions).



Flow/Progression



Fixed a bug when leaving flight while in slew mode.



MyLibrary