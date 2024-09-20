English
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 thinks you ideally should have 64GB RAM

But this time it only needs 50GB storage, which is a huge improvement compared to the last installation in the long running series.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was one of the most impressive games we've ever seen when it was launched in 2020, and on November 19, it's time for the sequel, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

The developer is still the French outfit Asobo, but this time, in addition to several enhancements, they have added more game content such as cargo missions, ambulance flights, VIP charters, firefighting and much more. Besides that, it will of course be better looking, have better physics and so on.

Another thing that's better is that the game will now only require around 50 gigabytes of SSD storage, while its predecessor needed around four times as much (and that's not even counting all the World Updates). However, it's still a pretty heavy game and via Instagram, the PC requirements are now revealed.

As always with Microsoft's games, it is included with your Game Pass subscription. Check out the image below to see if your PC is ready for this pretty demanding title.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Is your computer up for the task?

