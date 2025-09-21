Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 rumored to land on PS5 this November

HQ

Console exclusives are quickly becoming a thing of the past for Xbox. We've already seen clear signs of this shift, as everything from Indiana Jones to Forza Horizon has landed in the Playstation library, proving that Microsoft is going all in on its new philosophy—everything is an Xbox game.

Many assumed that Halo would be the next franchise to cross over, especially since it has technically already appeared in Helldivers II through DLC content. But according to new reports, it's actually Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 that will be the next title to launch on Playstation 5, with a release planned for November.

Exactly what differentiates this edition from the Xbox version remains unclear, though optimizations and enhancements are to be expected. For collectors, however, the bigger question is whether a physical edition will be available at all. The timing is also intriguing, as the rumored release window coincides with both The Game Awards and a possible new Playstation showcase—two highly likely stages for an official announcement.