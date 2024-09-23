English
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 graphics compared with its predecessor

This should be a very serious contender to be the technically most impressive game of the year.

On November 19, it's time for the premiere of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and as we recently told you, it's a game that requires a lot of your PC. The reason is that it is fiercely beautiful, and in a new YouTube video, user ObsidianAnt has made a graphics comparison between Microsoft Flight Simulator and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

The differences are significant and make it very clear why, among other things, you are advised to have a mind-boggling 64 gigabytes RAM if you want to enjoy this monumental title in all its glory. Check out the video below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

