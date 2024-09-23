Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 graphics compared with its predecessor

HQ

On November 19, it's time for the premiere of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and as we recently told you, it's a game that requires a lot of your PC. The reason is that it is fiercely beautiful, and in a new YouTube video, user ObsidianAnt has made a graphics comparison between Microsoft Flight Simulator and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

The differences are significant and make it very clear why, among other things, you are advised to have a mind-boggling 64 gigabytes RAM if you want to enjoy this monumental title in all its glory. Check out the video below.