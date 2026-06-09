Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gets an officially licensed Airbus cockpit

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Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is about to get even better for hardcore sim fans, because there is now an officially licensed Airbus cockpit coming, according to Windows Central.

Trak Racer Airbus TR550 cockpit was shown at the recent Sim Racing Expo. It's an officially licensed product taking design cues from Airbus. You don't need an entire room to set it up while still having the capability to house your dedicated flight sticks and any additional accessories you like to use with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. It's not foldable, but the seat can be detached if you need a little extra space when you're not using it.

"The TR550 is a dedicated flight simulation rig engineered to replicate the seating position, sidestick geometry, and immersive environment of a modern Airbus flightdeck. Not a gaming chair with a joystick. The real thing — as close as you can get without walking the tarmac."

All the mounts are fully adjustable, including the pedals, so virtual pilots have a complete freedom to build a setup that works exactly how they want it to. It isn't cheap, but might be worth it, if you're looking to take your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience to the next level.

The price is €1,028 ($1,198 in the US). Pre-orders are open, and shipping is expected in October.