Microsoft extends its 10-year Call of Duty offer to Nintendo and Steam as well

HQ

In recent months, it has seemed as if Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard was going to break the balance between Xbox and PlayStation competition, as reflected in the reports released by Sony on the matter. Of particular concern was the Call of Duty series, which would presumably be exclusive to Microsoft's ecosystems.

We had already reported that the offer to keep the shooter series on PlayStation for another ten years had been formalised and that it would be a favourable move for regulators to give the merger the green light. Sony has yet to comment, but Xbox is now extending its offer to all other platforms, as CEO Phil Spencer said on Twitter.

That's right, now the offer to keep Call of Duty on other platforms, in addition to Xbox and Game Pass, is extended to Nintendo and Steam systems. In Spencer's own words, "Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people, no matter how they choose to play."