Microsoft expected to be hit by EU antitrust warning regarding its Activision Blizzard acquisition

While the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) seems to be unsure about whether Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be a good thing or not for the games industry, the EU is more sceptical.

As reported on by Reuters, it's said that the EU will hit the mega tech company with an antitrust warning relating to the deal, one which outlines an array of concerns that the EU has about the enormous deal.

It's noted that the warning will be sent out within the next few weeks, and that Microsoft still intends to keep working through any issues trade bodies have with the acquisition, all in its effort to "bring more games to more people".

The EU does have an internal deadline to make a decision about the deal set for April 11, and according to Reuters there has not been any comment about if this letter will affect that.

What we do know is that this will put the EU in line with the US regulatory body, which also shares concern and has been looking to block the deal from being completed.