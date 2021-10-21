Microsoft: Everwild rumours are a little extreme

HQ

Almost two years ago, Rare announced their next project after the hugely successful pirate simulator Sea of Thieves. It was simply called Everwild and judging by the design and trailer, it seems to be a really unique title.

Early on, there was reports claiming that there was trouble in paradise. Not only did the creative director Simon Woodroff leave Rare, there were also talks about a complete reboot, and it was a no-show at E3 this year despite signs of being in development for at least five years.

But perhaps it isn't as bad as it sounds like, if the Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty is to be believed. When visiting the Kinda Funny Gamescast, he had this to say about Everwild:

"When you look at it from the outside, when you hear a word like 'reset' and maybe 'restructure', I'll just say that those are probably a little more definite, a little more extreme than what really happens as a game comes to life.

Mark Turmell (NBA Jam creator) used to say that a game gets made a thousand small decisions at a time. That every day, you're making hundreds of small decisions and at the end of however long you work on the game, they all add up. And I think that's where the Everwild team is right now."

Rare has previously said that Everwild will be "something the world doesn't have and hasn't seen before", and Booty seems to agree with that, as he ends his thoughts on the game:

"[The team] is trying to make sure that they've got something special. We've shown a glimpse of a world, you've seen the art style that the team has got, but we want to get it right... it's just natural that a team's going to kind of go through some of that process."

Do you think Rare will be able to deliver on their promise with something we've never seen before?

Thanks Pure Xbox