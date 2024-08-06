Microsoft Edge usage on the rise, has almost 14% of the market

HQ

That Google Chrome still dominates the desktop browser market is not in doubt, and hardly comes as a surprise. With its (almost) 65% share, the company has a firm grip on its users and a reassuring lead.

But Microsoft is also doing well, with its new version of Edge steadily gaining ground and now boasting almost 14% of the market. Interesting figures considering how derided the old version of the same browser was for a long time.

In fact, Edge is the browser that has grown the most by far over the past year and whether the underlying reasons for this are due to successful marketing or people looking away from Chrome. Well, that's something we can only speculate about at the moment.

For those interested in the rest of the market, Apple Safari is in third place with 6.64%, followed by Firefox with 6.64% and Opera at the bottom of the big ones with 2.91%.

Which browser do you use on your computer?