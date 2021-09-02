Microsoft: Don't expect "major reveals or announcements" at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

The program for this year's edition of Tokyo Game Show was presented yesterday, and one of the companies that has something extra planned for this event is Microsoft. They revealed a Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase, which is streamed on the first day, September 30.

So what should we expect from this happening? Well, as so many other companies have done recently when it's expo time, Microsoft has now declared the contents to avoid disappointing fans expecting too much. This time, it's the Xbox Head of Global Product Marketing Aaron Greenberg, who explains the Tokyo Game Show plans on Twitter:

"@tokyo_game_show is a show for our players in Japan and across Asia. Expect regionally relevant updates, but no major reveals or announcements as our game teams are focused on continuing to ship big releases across October, November, and December."

Basically, don't expect basically anything of greater value to western gamers, but rather content for Japanese fans. Last year's Tokyo Game Show, a Japan update for Microsoft Flight Simulator was revealed as well as a couple of Japanese indies. We assume this year will be something in this vein as well.

A bit disappointing, of course (where is Fable?), but we're glad to have this set straight.