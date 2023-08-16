Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Microsoft denies rumours about Final Fantasy VII Remake on Xbox

It was an error, not a tease.

HQ

Recently, we wondered if the PlayStation-exclusive Final Fantasy VII: Remake was coming to Xbox, due to Microsoft's Brazilian social media account including the game in a Father's Day post celebrating dads in gaming, including that of FFVII's Barrett.

Now, however, Microsoft has unfortunately gone out and officially denied the post. In a message to Eurogamer they write:

"The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox"

But we shouldn't completely write off the possibility that Final Fantasy VII: Remake could come to Xbox at some point in the future. Even though the series is not very prominent on Microsoft's console, the online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV will actually be released on Xbox next year, ten years after the regular launch.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

