Microsoft Copilot gets a dedicated button on new keyboards

PC keyboards have looked pretty much the same for 30 years now, without any major changes. In fact, it has essentially been that way since the introduction of the Windows button, until now.

Microsoft has announced that its new AI assistant Copilot will get a brand new, dedicated hardware button on upcoming keyboards. Something that will primarily be seen on this year's Surface devices that are expected to be presented during CES.

The Copilot button will, according to Microsoft themselves, provide the opportunity to ask questions to the assistant and also perform certain actions in the OS. The button will most likely also be combined with others for quick commands.

What do you think about a dedicated Copilot button, necessary and fun, or pure rubbish?