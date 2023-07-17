Microsoft confirms Xbox Live Gold replacement Game Pass Core

HQ

This morning, I wrote about the rumour that Microsoft would finally shut down Xbox Live Gold and replace it with a new tier of Game Pass in September. Most of this has now been confirmed.

Microsoft has officially announced that Xbox Live Gold will be replaced by Game Pass Core, but it'll happen on the 14th, not the 1st, of September. The only new information we get besides this is that the selection of Game Pass games included in this tier will expand 2 to 3 times a year and that we'll learn what the games that haven't been confirmed for it yet are closer to launch.