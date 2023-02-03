Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft confirms Xbox 360 marketplace won't be closing

It's claimed an error was the reason behind people thinking the marketplace would shut down.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last night, it seemed one of gaming's great nostalgia pieces would be shutting down, as it appeared Xbox had confirmed the closure of its Xbox 360 marketplace. However, in a new statement, it appears that this message was an error.

A Microsoft spokesperson has since claimed that the company can confirm the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023. But, it does remind us that a limited set of games and DLC will no longer be available from the 7th of February.

With the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops closing this year, too, to have another classic marketplace close down would have been another big blow. Luckily, we won't be losing the Xbox 360 marketplace just yet.

Microsoft confirms Xbox 360 marketplace won't be closing


Loading next content