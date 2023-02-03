Microsoft confirms Xbox 360 marketplace won't be closing

HQ

Last night, it seemed one of gaming's great nostalgia pieces would be shutting down, as it appeared Xbox had confirmed the closure of its Xbox 360 marketplace. However, in a new statement, it appears that this message was an error.

A Microsoft spokesperson has since claimed that the company can confirm the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023. But, it does remind us that a limited set of games and DLC will no longer be available from the 7th of February.

With the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops closing this year, too, to have another classic marketplace close down would have been another big blow. Luckily, we won't be losing the Xbox 360 marketplace just yet.