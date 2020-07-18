Microsoft confirms that the Xbox One X has been discontinued

You're watching Advertisements

After much speculation, Microsoft has confirmed that production of the Xbox One X has been discontinued as the company prepares to roll out the Xbox Series X later this year.

In a statement sent to multiple media outlets, a spokesperson confirmed not only that the platform holder's current flagship console is being put to one side, but they're also stopping production of the Xbox One S All-Digital console.

"As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally. Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability," the spokesperson wrote.

Elsewhere, Xbox exec Dan Tavares confirmed on Twitter that less powerful Xbox One S is "very much still available.

"We just changed SKU numbers," he explained. "Amazon is just messy in how they show products."

Thanks GamesIndustry.