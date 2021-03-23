Microsoft confirms new name for Xbox Live

You're watching Advertisements

As several members of the Xbox insider program noticed during the weekend, Microsoft had suddenly removed all mentions of Xbox Live from the Xbox dashboard and replaced it Xbox network. We wrote a piece about this and speculated that we would get an official comment soon, and that we got.

Late yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Live is now Xbox network, but also clarified that this changes nothing else. There will still be a monthly subscription for multiplayer (plus Games with Gold and Free Play Days each weekend) called Xbox Live Gold, but the network is only a network in the future.

Basically, the dream about free multiplayer online for consoles remains just a dream for the foreseeable future.

