LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Season 4
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Microsoft confirms new name for Xbox Live

The new name is Xbox Network.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As several members of the Xbox insider program noticed during the weekend, Microsoft had suddenly removed all mentions of Xbox Live from the Xbox dashboard and replaced it Xbox network. We wrote a piece about this and speculated that we would get an official comment soon, and that we got.

Late yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Live is now Xbox network, but also clarified that this changes nothing else. There will still be a monthly subscription for multiplayer (plus Games with Gold and Free Play Days each weekend) called Xbox Live Gold, but the network is only a network in the future.

Basically, the dream about free multiplayer online for consoles remains just a dream for the foreseeable future.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Microsoft confirms new name for Xbox Live

Thanks, The Verge.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy