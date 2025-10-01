Microsoft confirms major shake-ups to Game Pass

HQ

Following recent rumors, Microsoft has now confirmed major changes to Game Pass, with significant shake-ups to the various subscription plans and price hikes. Let's start with what most people are probably most curious about: Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft is now promising more "day one" launches - over 75 per year - and is also adding Fortnite Crew (with access to Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks every month, and other goodies), Riot Games rewards, and Ubisoft+ Classics to the subscription, while previous services such as EA Access will remain. To show that they mean business, 45 games are being added today alone, including Hogwarts Legacy and several Assassin's Creed titles.

In addition, Xbox Cloud Gaming is leaving beta and will now be able to run in 1440p. They are also improving their points system with the rewards program so that Ultimate subscribers can earn the equivalent of $100 per year (100,000 points) to spend.

However, this means that the price tag is being raised, and significantly so. The new monthly price for the service will be $29.99, which is a 50% increase.

Microsoft has also taken a cue from Sony's naming conventions for its subscriptions, renaming Game Pass Core to Game Pass Essential, while Game Pass Standard becomes Game Pass Premium.

Game Pass Essential, on the other hand, will retain its price tag of $9.99 per month. However, the number of games included will double from 25 to 50, and the offer applies to both PC and Xbox. In addition, you get unlimited cloud gaming, something that was not included before, as well as Riot Games rewards. This subscription can give you up to $25 with the rewards program.

What about Game Pass Premium? It will retain its price tag of $14.99, but will also get a larger library (currently 200 titles), complete with PC games. Both Diablo IV and Hogwarts Legacy will be added, among many others. Xbox-published titles will be added to the subscription within a year (excluding Call of Duty). Here, too, free cloud gaming will be added, and Premium customers will receive all perks in games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Rainbow Six: Siege X. With the subscription, you can earn up to $50 annually in the rewards program by playing games.

Finally, we have PC Game Pass, which will remain, but the price will increase from $11.99 to $16.49, and there will be no other changes (neither good nor bad) other than the addition of Ubisoft+ Classics.

What do you think of this new plan for Game Pass from Microsoft, which you can also read more about on Xbox Wire?