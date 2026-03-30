Microsoft confirms its summer event: The Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on 7 June

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We've only just entered spring and switched to summertime, and Microsoft wants us to start getting excited about the conferences that many of the big companies still hold on the dates when the E3 in Los Angeles used to take place. Although these conferences are now led by Geoff Keighley's SGF, Xbox has confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on 7 June at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST, featuring major announcements from both Xbox Games Studios and its partners around the world.

This event will be immediately followed by a Gears of War: E-Day Direct, which obviously confirms that the next instalment in The Coalition's franchise—a prequel to the main series—is set during E-Day. As Xbox states in a press release and via Xbox Wire, we will see new gameplay and details provided directly by the game's development team.

2026, as we all know, marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of the first Xbox, so we're confident it will be an exciting conference, especially following the recent changes in Xbox's executive team. Microsoft also announced that this year will see the return of Xbox Fan Fest, a gathering with gamers in Los Angeles to celebrate the brand and its titles throughout history.

What surprises do you think the green gaming giant has in store for us this year?