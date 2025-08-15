Microsoft confirms Fable won't be at Gamescom

HQ

Is it time to start officially worrying about Fable? Some fans seem to think so after Microsoft confirmed that the game — originally announced with a planned release date for this year — will be entirely absent from Gamescom. Last year, Microsoft confirmed the title had been delayed indefinitely, and since then there's been radio silence from the developers. Concerns have only grown following this year's massive layoffs, which saw 14,000 employees forced to leave their positions.

Xbox was hit particularly hard, and many now fear this could have affected Fable's development as well. With Gamescom crossed off as a potential showcase opportunity, attention turns to the remaining major gaming events of the year. The Tokyo Game Show is coming up soon, but Microsoft is expected to have a minimal presence there. Perhaps The Game Awards this winter? For now, all we can do is wait — but Microsoft's silence is giving more and more fans the feeling that Fable is still far from complete.

So, what do you think about Fable's future? Will we ever see the game, or is it more likely that Microsoft will choose to cancel the project altogether?