Microsoft comments on Gaming Copilot using recordings of your gameplay to train AI

Recently, we reported that Microsoft had apparently slipped in a feature through the Windows Game Bar that automatically uses your gaming sessions to train Copilot Gaming AI - by silently capturing screenshots and recording gameplay footage in the background as training data.

Microsoft has now commented on the matter in a statement to Tom's Hardware, and their response essentially confirms much of the story:

"When you're actively using Gaming Copilot in Game Bar, it can use screenshots of your gameplay to get a better understanding of what's happening in your game and provide you with more helpful responses. These screenshots are not used to train AI models, and Gaming Copilot is an optional feature that only has access to gameplay when you're playing a game and actively using it. Separately, Gaming Copilot may use its text or voice conversations with players to help train and improve AI. Players can adjust Gaming Copilot's privacy settings by visiting 'Settings' in the Game Bar, followed by 'Privacy Settings.'"

It's worth noting that while the Game Bar doesn't automatically launch when you open a game, several background processes associated with it still run unless you manually close them - including Gaming Copilot. Because of this, users have noticed that screenshots and recordings are being taken without their explicit consent.