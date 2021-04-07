LIVE

Microsoft closes in to Sony in India with Xbox Series S being top-seller

It is believed that Game Pass is a big drawing factor.

India is a well-known PlayStation stronghold, and Sony doesn't shy away from "owning" the Indian console market with around 90 percent marketshare. Now, however, that may be about to change. IGN India reports that both of the new Xbox consoles were number one and two in sales in March, and of course a lot is due to Microsoft having replenished its stock while it has been impossible to get hold of the PlayStation 5 for a long time. It is also believed that Game Pass is a big draw as many retailers says that the service is something that has turned out to be appreciated even by customers who specifically wanted to buy a PlayStation unit.

It remains to be seen, of course, how the Xbox consoles perform when Sony replenishes its own stock in the country, but since it has previously been almost impossible to sell any brand in India other than the PlayStation, Microsoft's new success is something that is a bit unexpected after all.

Thanks, Resetera.



