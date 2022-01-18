Microsoft close to buying Activision Blizzard

HQ

Last year, Microsoft famously bought Bethesda, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer and the Xbox team have made no secret of the fact that they will buy more companies. Lately, though, it's been mostly Sony that's been spending money in the gaming world, but today Microsoft struck back.

They are now announcing that they intend to buy Activision Blizzard for a price tag of $68.7 billion. In practice, this means that, as with Bethesda, the deal has not yet been finalised as it has to be approved by several bodies in both the US and the rest of the world.

As a point of perspective on how massive this deal is, the ZeniMax acquisition "only" cost Microsoft $8.1 billion, Mojang cost $2.5 billion. Likewise, if you'd rather compare to the movie world, the whole of Marvel cost $4 billion when Disney bought them, while Star Wars cost $4.05 billion.

On Xbox Wire, Phil Spencer writes:

"Over many decades, the studios and teams that make up Activision Blizzard have earned vast wellsprings of joy and respect from billions of people all over the world. We are incredibly excited to have the chance to work with the amazing, talented, dedicated people across Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch and every team across Activision Blizzard.

Until this transaction closes, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently."

This means that series such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk, Guitar Hero, Spyro, Sekiro and others will belong to Microsoft, as well as Blizzard's series such as anything Warcraft-related, Diablo, Overwatch and many others. Mobile game developer King (Candy Crush) will also become a Microsoft developer.

What this will mean for Activision Blizzard's top executive Bobby Kotick, who is currently suffering from turmoil, remains to be seen once the deal is done.