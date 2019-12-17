Microsoft clarifies the name of the next Xbox

Last week during The Game Awards we got our first proper look of Microsoft's next home console, the Xbox Series X. However, since then a representative from the company has made a slight clarification on the matter, revealing that the name of the next generation of consoles is simply Xbox and that the "Series X" bit is a descriptor, not the name of the whole generation.

Essentially, future consoles will have their own descriptors, like the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S from this console generation. Here's how an MS rep explained it to Business Insider:

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox, and at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X."

In the same report, the company rep clarified further: "Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future."

This reinforces what Xbox chief Phil Spencer said to Gamespot yesterday when he mentioned that it gives them the "freedom to do other things with that name so that we can create descriptors when we need to."

So there you have it, the next generation of home consoles by Microsoft is simply called Xbox. You can read more about the console, including changes made to the controller, right here.