Microsoft claims to have 16 Xbox Game Studios developers

Microsoft actually started this generation with plenty of great and good-looking exclusives like Forza Motorsport 5, Ryse: Son of Rome and Titanfall. After just a year or two, however, this progress was completely botched, causing Microsoft to receive fierce and well-deserved criticism for its lack of AAA first-party titles. In the last two years, however, Microsoft has really been ramping it up by buying and founding several new studios and today they are 15 of them under Xbox Game Studios.

The latter is a known fact. And that's also why a whole lot of gamers were stunned when Microsoft's Game Developer Experiences boss Kevin Gammill revealed that Xbox Game Studios consists of 16 studios in a recent Game Stack Live live stream:

"What's unique about gaming at Microsoft is that we build the tools for game developer and then we use them across our 16 first-party studios to actually create games. We recognize game development is about pushing technology to its absolute limits."

No matter if we're counting on our fingers or with the help of an abacus, we still get it to 15 (and Wikipedia agrees with us). That leaves two options. Either Gammill has no clue how many studios he is the boss of and made a gaffe, or Microsoft has purchased or founded a yet to be announced studio. Microsoft has previously said it would like a Japanese developer, but there have also been rumours regarding Polish Techland (Dead Island, Dying Light) being a developer Microsoft is considering buying.

