news
Fable 4

Microsoft claims it intends to use the Fable trademark

Fable is not yet dead according to Microsoft as it intends to utilise the trademark in the future.

There have been a ton of rumours and signs pointing towards a new Fable game being in the making at Playground Games, but so far nothing has been confirmed. While we can't offer any confirmation today either, we can inform you that Microsoft has now applied for a trademark renewal for Fable - and this time it adds that it has intent to use it.

It still doesn't necessarily mean anything, but all things added up, there sure are a whole lot of Fable evidence right now. Hopefully, we'll get a proper reveal at the Xbox Series X event later this month.

Fable 4

