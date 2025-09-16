Microsoft changes the functionality of the Xbox button for PC

HQ

Microsoft has just revealed some new plans for anyone who plays PC games on Windows 11 using their Xbox Series S/X controller. It's a new feature for the Xbox button, where a long press will open Task View to make it easier for you to select and manage your games, something that is particularly intended to make things easier for future portable Xbox units.

As before, a short press will open Game Bar, and you can also turn off the controller by holding it down even longer. Judging by the comments on social media, not everyone seems to be entirely impressed by having two functions linked to a long press. We'll see how it feels after using it for a while, or if Microsoft chooses a different solution.