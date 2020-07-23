Microsoft CFO seemingly confirms Xbox Series X release

You're watching Advertisements

While it technically isn't a confirmation, it seems like the Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood has just confirmed that Xbox Series X is launching in November as expected. It is the Bloomberg Tech Reporter Dina Bass who reveals on Twitter that she asked Hood if the Xbox Series X was on track for a launch in November, which got the reply "yes".

We should not expect to get any release date announcements for the new console later today during the Xbox Games Showcase, and the Xbox marketing chief Aaron Greenberg even took to Twitter late yesterday to remind everyone what it's all about:

"A friendly reminder in advance of our show tomorrow. It's just games, it's an hour show, also some good stuff from our partners in the pre-show. Proud of all the teams who have worked many long hours/weekends from home to put this show together. We hope you like it."