Microsoft CEO: We will consider buying more video game companies

You're watching Advertisements

It wasn't a bomb, more a nuclear detonation, when Microsoft two days ago revealed that it was buying ZeniMax (which includes Bethesda and Id Software to name a few studios) for a whopping $7.5 billion. One could imagine this would be the purchase to the all other purchases for Microsoft, but when Cnet got the opportunity to interview the Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, he revealed that there just might be more of it:

"You can't wake up one day and say, 'Let me build a game studio'. The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities.

That's why Microsoft will consider buying even more video game companies in the future."

We have a hard time imagining there will be another affair this big, but it seems like Microsoft's shopping spree isn't over yet. Is there any specific studio you think would be a great fit for Microsoft?