Microsoft CEO: "We are redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan"

It has been interesting to follow Microsoft's evolution as a platform holder in 2024, where they have completely moved away from producing exclusive games to making their platform more attractive.

While many people online are unsure if this is a smart move for the future, Microsoft seems to be pretty confident. Their strategy is currently a bit of a mess, with some games being exclusive, some for a while, and some not at all. But one thing seems to be certain; Xbox is going multiplatform.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said this in Microsoft's Annual Shareholders Meeting:

"And so we said, let's take that joy of gaming everywhere. And that's why even these ads with Xbox now, where we are redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan, it's about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices. So our strategy with Activision content now is in full force. We feel fantastic about the progress we've made. And more importantly, I think, long term, as a company, we can bring the best of AI innovation, cloud innovation, console innovation, PC innovation to build the best games that can be enjoyed by gamers everywhere."

This doesn't sound like a man who wants to keep Halo and Gears of War on just one platform, does it?