Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares his vision on the next Xbox

HQ

It feels like every day lately we've had reason to write about the next Xbox console. If it's not major leaks, it's insiders confirming things or Microsoft themselves hinting at something. And today's news falls into the latter category.

In an interview with TBPN, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella talks a little about the upcoming console, and just as various leaks, insiders, and other Microsoft executives have implied, it seems to be some kind of hybrid solution between a PC and an Xbox:

"We also want to do innovative work on the system side on the console and on the PC. You know, it's kind of funny that people think about the console and PC as two different things. We built the console because we wanted to build a better PC, which could then perform for gaming. And so I kind of want to revisit some of that conventional wisdom.

It certainly sounds like Nadella is talking about some kind of intertwining of the formats, which sounds suspiciously similar to the report we wrote about yesterday, which said that the next Xbox console will be able to act as both a console and a PC, depending on how you want it to. Nadella also shared some information about his views on consoles:

"But at the end of the day, console has an experience that is unparalleled. It delivers performance that's unparalleled, that pushes the system forward. So, I'm really looking forward to the next console, the next PC gaming, but most importantly, the game business model has to be where we have to invent maybe some new interactive media as well. "

He concluded by agreeing with what Xbox Game Content and Studios chief Matt Booty said the other day, namely that it is not other consoles that are the biggest competition on the gaming front - but services such as TikTok:

"Because after all, the gaming's competition is not other gaming. Gaming's competition is short form video."

How do you interpret Nadella's statements about the next generation of Xbox?