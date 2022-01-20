Microsoft CEO claims King is an important part of acquiring Activision

HQ

Almost all attention from Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard has been about Call of Duty being exclusive or not and the fact that Blizzard is included in the deal. But we should not forget the Candy Crush maker King, which was actually the biggest video game related purchase ever when Activision Blizzard bought them back in 2015 for $5.9 billion.

According to the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, it was a really important part of the arrangement as it strengthens the company in an area where they have been weak. Speaking to Microsoft's investors, Nadella had this to share:

"Extending our horizon a bit, this transaction will make our approach to the consumer metaverse even stronger. That's because our vision of the metaverse is based on intersecting global communities rooted in strong franchises. A big part of that is the fact that mobile is the biggest category of gaming, and it's an area where we have not had a major presence before. This transaction adds one of the most successful mobile publishers to Microsoft Gaming, and I'm personally looking forward to learning from the innovative teams at King."

Activision also has Call of Duty: Mobile, which is a part of the package as well, so Microsoft is overnight suddenly becoming a pretty big player in the smartphone space once the deal has been settled.

Thanks GamingBolt