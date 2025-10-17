Microsoft celebrates Halloween with the annual Xbox Shocktober Sale
It's once again time to stock up on great games for less money, and as you might imagine, most of them have a somewhat darker theme.
It's time to stock up on some video game goodness as Microsoft now has started the annual Xbox Shocktober Sale. There are over 200 discounted titles and DLC, so the chances are pretty good you'll find something you like, and several of these are even fairly new, so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a rainy fall day.
We have hand-picked ten good suggestions for you which we consider to be really great deals, and are discounted up until November 2:
Head over to the Shocktober sales page to browse the selection of games on offer, and please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comments section below. Sharing is, as always, caring!